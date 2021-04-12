iHeartRadio

The Afternoon News -Common Blood Pressure Medications Linked to Increased Risk of Skin Cancer

    Do you, or someone you know, take a blood pressure medication? Anti-hypertension drugs - as they're known - are used by 1 in 5 adults. And some are known to be photo-toxic - they interact with ultraviolet radiation to cause cellular damage in the skin. Researchers have studied adults over 66 in Ontario and found one drug in particular was associated with higher rates of skin cancer.

