The Afternoon News - Inconsistencies over what Ontarians can Buy in Lockdown & Premier Ford in Isolation
There's a lot of confusion on social media as people ask each other where certain items are being sold - because they can't be bought at other stores. Ontario Premier Doug Ford is isolating in Toronto after a member of his staff who was in close contact with him tested positive for COVID-19.