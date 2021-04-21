iHeartRadio

Subscribe

Sign up for Breaking News Alerts or The AM800 Daily Newsletter

Logo

News Alert Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1640 Ouellette Ave, Windsor ON N8X 1L1  -   519-258-6222  -   contact@am800cklw.com  -   contact@am800cklw.com
C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

The Afternoon News - Inconsistencies over what Ontarians can Buy in Lockdown & Premier Ford in Isolation

  • image.jpg?t=1619038859&size=Large

    The Afternoon News - Inconsistencies over what Ontarians can Buy in Lockdown & Premier Ford in Isolation


    There's a lot of confusion on social media as people ask each other where certain items are being sold - because they can't be bought at other stores. Ontario Premier Doug Ford is isolating in Toronto after a member of his staff who was in close contact with him tested positive for COVID-19.

News