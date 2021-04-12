The Afternoon News - Local Reaction to the Cancelling of all In-Class Instruction in Ontario Schools after the April Break
-
The Afternoon News - Local Reaction to the Cancelling of all In-Class Instruction in Ontario Schools after the April Break
The Ford government is reversing course and cancelling all in-class instruction in Ontario schools after reading week. Premier Doug Ford says students will move to online learning next week because of the high risk posed by community spread of COVID-19. No timeline has been set for when students might resume in-class instruction