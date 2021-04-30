The Afternoon News - Ontario is Asking the Federal Government to Impose Mandatory Three-Day Quarantines in Hotels for Travellers Entering Canada at Land Crossings
The province says there are reports of international travellers booking return flights into nearby American airports, taking a taxi to a United States-Canada land crossing, and walking or driving across the border.