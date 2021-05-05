The Afternoon News - Ontario Vaccine Update

Ontario says it's on track to administer first COVID-19 vaccine doses to 65 per cent of adults in the province by the end of May. The province said last week that all adults would be eligible to book a shot starting the week of May 24. The government says that as of tomorrow, people aged 50 and older, those with high-risk health conditions, and a number of workers who cannot work from home will be eligible to book their shots across Ontario. That group of workers includes all elementary and secondary school workers, child-care workers, food and manufacturing workers, and agriculture and farm workers. And the Moderna vaccine will be rolled out to some pharmacies - including those in Windsor-Essex.