iHeartRadio

Subscribe

Sign up for Breaking News Alerts or The AM800 Daily Newsletter

Logo

News Alert Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1640 Ouellette Ave, Windsor ON N8X 1L1  -   519-258-6222  -   contact@am800cklw.com  -   contact@am800cklw.com
12°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

The Afternoon News - Ontario Vaccine Update

  • image.jpg?t=1620248421&size=Large

    The Afternoon News - Ontario Vaccine Update


    Ontario says it's on track to administer first COVID-19 vaccine doses to 65 per cent of adults in the province by the end of May. The province said last week that all adults would be eligible to book a shot starting the week of May 24. The government says that as of tomorrow, people aged 50 and older, those with high-risk health conditions, and a number of workers who cannot work from home will be eligible to book their shots across Ontario. That group of workers includes all elementary and secondary school workers, child-care workers, food and manufacturing workers, and agriculture and farm workers. And the Moderna vaccine will be rolled out to some pharmacies - including those in Windsor-Essex.

News