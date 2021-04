The Afternoon News - Overdoses on the Rise in Windsor-Essex

We are so focused on COVID 19 and the damage it is wreaking through our community, that we sometimes lose sight of the other health scourges going on. The local health unit is once again, warning of a hike in drug-related overdoses. Last year, there were 3 alerts sounded - so far this year - there have been five.. and we're not through April yet.