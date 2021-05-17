iHeartRadio

Subscribe

Sign up for Breaking News Alerts or The AM800 Daily Newsletter

Logo

News Alert Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1640 Ouellette Ave, Windsor ON N8X 1L1  -   519-258-6222  -   contact@am800cklw.com  -   contact@am800cklw.com
22°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

The Afternoon News - The Violence Between Israel and the Palestinians Escalates

  • image.jpg?t=1621281546&size=Large

    The Afternoon News - The Violence Between Israel and the Palestinians Escalates


    The Israeli military unleashed a wave of heavy airstrikes on the Gaza Strip early this morning, following up on yesterday's attacks that killed 42 people. The Israeli military says it destroyed 15 kilometers of militant tunnels and the homes of nine Hamas commanders. The strikes Monday came as international diplomats worked to end the war that has killed hundreds of people.

News