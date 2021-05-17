The Afternoon News - The Violence Between Israel and the Palestinians Escalates
-
The Afternoon News - The Violence Between Israel and the Palestinians Escalates
The Israeli military unleashed a wave of heavy airstrikes on the Gaza Strip early this morning, following up on yesterday's attacks that killed 42 people. The Israeli military says it destroyed 15 kilometers of militant tunnels and the homes of nine Hamas commanders. The strikes Monday came as international diplomats worked to end the war that has killed hundreds of people.