Awesome sight caught on video by a University of Windsor student
This is a great sign and a cute video. A University of Windsor student captured a video of an otter swimming in the Detroit river. Experts say this is a sign the pollution from the industrial age is starting to improve.
-
Design and construction timeline released for new regional hospitalA projected timeline has now been established to build the new Windsor-Essex Acute Care Hospital.
-
Three more COVID-19 deaths reported in Windsor-EssexThe health unit is also reporting 58 new high risk cases
-
Windsor police trying to locate suspect in attempted murder investigationThe Windsor Police Service is working to identify and locate a suspect as part of an attempted murder investigation stemming from a shooting incident in mid-March.
-
Bailey announces her intentions to run for mayor in LakeshoreTracey Bailey has filed her nomination papers and is seeking the mayor's position in October's municipal election, after being on council for eight years where she's served as a councillor and deputy mayor
-
More sex-related charges laid against high school advisorThe Windsor Police Service has laid additional sex-related charges against a high school advisor after more victims came forward to report several alleged incidents.
-
Platform4Windsor re-launched for provincial electionThe platform is designed to ensure that the issues important to the City of Windsor are front and centre for all local candidates from every party in the June 2 election
-
Invest WE head says Stellantis announcements will secure regional economy for a generationInvest Windsor-Essex president and CEO Stephen MacKenzie says announcements like these make it much easier for them to sell the city and region as a place to do business, even for companies in other industries
-
Police locate body of Blair LyonsJust after 11:00 a.m. on Monday the Windsor Police Service Marine Unit was notified by a boater that they had located a body in the Detroit River between the Ambassador Bridge and Fighting Island
-
Two familiar names first to file for Windsor's 2022 municipal electionThe nomination period opened on Monday for the 2022 municipal election and two candidates have already stepped forward in Windsor