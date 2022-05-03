iHeartRadio

Awesome sight caught on video by a University of Windsor student

otter

This is a great sign and a cute video. A University of Windsor student captured a video of an otter swimming in the Detroit river. Experts say this is a sign the pollution from the industrial age is starting to improve. 

 

