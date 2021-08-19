Bark in the Park Night at Comerica Park!
Each year the Detroit Tigers host a 'Bark in the Park' Night where fans can bring their dogs to the game. Check out the 'Boop Cam' of some of the dogs from the game.
275 dogs were at this years game.
Introducing: Boop Cam™️ pic.twitter.com/rToGkLEvEz— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 18, 2021
-
Chatham-Kent-Leamington MPP Refuses COVID-19 VaccineNicholls faces potential expulsion from the Progressive Conservatives after refusing to get vaccinated
-
Windsor Assembly Plant Wins Energy AwardThe award comes for a project which saw a significant reduction in energy used in the plant's paint shop
-
Diversity Committee Requests More ConsultationMayor Drew Dilkens hopes that as part of further consultation, they'll go to every diverse community they can think of
-
Free Ambassador Bridge Tolls ExtendedThe bridge company says millions of dollars in revenue has been given up since the program launched in May 2020
-
UWindsor Encouraging Black Alumni to Take Part in Roundtable on RacismA spokesperson says many alums have not stayed in contact and the university wants to know why
-
51 New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-EssexThere are currently 324 active cases of COVID-19 in the community, 106 have been identified as a variant of concern
-
Roughly 20 Local COVID-19 Cases Linked to Wedding ClusterDr. Ahmed says the increasing cases highlight just how dangerous the virus is.
-
Retired Educator Calling for Mandatory Vaccines for All TeachersAs it stands now, vaccines are not mandatory, but staff who haven't received a shot must take part in regular testing
-
CUPE 2974 Not Happy About Overnight Ambulance ShortagesA union spokesperson says this has happened several times in the past