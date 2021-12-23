Big controversy on "Wheel of Fortune" this week!
"Wheel of Fortune" fans are not happy after a contestant missed out on the final round because of a timing rule. The contestant missed out on winning a new car!
Watch the video.. Agree? Disagree? Seriously @PatSajak @VannaWhite? On tonight's S39 E72 #Charlene the contestant had 10 sec to solve the final puzzle: "CHOOSING THE RIGHT.. WORD" She did and #won! @WheelofFortune said, no due to #rules! @ABC #ABC #WheelofFortune is the #Grinch pic.twitter.com/9NXjBFapHD— Dezso Augusztin - Now and Then Galleria LLC (@DezAugusztin) December 22, 2021
Nine tickets issued during latest COVID-19 enforcement blitzLast Saturday, officials from various provincial ministries along with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit and local law and bylaw officers visited 69 area businesses
City staff assisting at the Devonshire Mall Mass Vaccination ClinicMayor Drew Dilkens says about 80 staff members are assisting at the clinic
Annual Grow On Windsor campaign brings in more than $255kIt was the seventh year for the event which sees participants grow facial hair all November in an effort to raise awareness and funds
ATV riders put on notice over illegal use and damage at Hillman MarshThe Essex Region Conservation Authority is putting four-wheel drive and ATV owners on notice over illegal use and damage at the Hillman Marsh Conservation Area.
One more death and 105 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-EssexThe health unit says there are now 547 active cases in the community
Two school COVID-19 outbreaks lifted in Windsor-Essex, one added to listThe health unit has listed an outbreak at Jack Miner Public School in Kingsville
Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, December 23, 2021There is a 70 per cent chance of rain or snow Thursday afternoon for Windsor-Essex
Local restaurant owner says new government rebates won't benefit all businessesThe new Ontario Business Costs Rebate Program will also provide a six month interest free period for businesses to make payments on provincially administered taxes starting January 1, 2022
Mixing COVID-19 vaccines doesn't impact effectiveness: WECHUActing Medical Officer of Health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai says mRNA vaccines can be mixed and all provide a high level of protection