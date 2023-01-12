Bus-riding dogs from Alaska video that everyone loves!
Get on the bus! In the past week, a video of a group of dogs in Alaska riding a special bus and claiming their seats has racked up more than 50 million views on TikTok.
@mo_mountain_mutts Post walkies snack time #puppybus #complimentaryliver #alaska #dogwalkers ♬ original sound - Mo_Mountain_Mutts
UPDATE: Stand-off on Bernard Road has endedThere was large police presence in the area near W.F Herman Academy.
Worker dies after St. Catharines industrial fireNiagara police Insp. Rob LaPlante says the victim was a man in his 30s and a St. Catharines resident _ his identity has not been released as next of kin are still being notified.
UPDATE: 36-year-old suspect arrested for attempted murderOn January 12, shortly after 10 p.m., members of the Major Crimes Unit arrested a man at a residence in the 500 block of Castle Ridge Court in Amherstburg.
Standoff in WindsorPolice were called to the area of Bernard Rd and Tecumseh Rd E on Friday afternoon
Bank economists see mild recession likely ahead despite surprising resilienceSpeaking at an Economic Club of Canada panel, Scotiabank chief economist Jean-Francois Perrault said the economy could be headed for the mythical soft landing that policymakers have long aimed for before but have never really achieved
Endangered species habitat damage results in $200,000 court order for Chatham-Kent manJean Marie Laprise, of Chatham-Kent, pleaded guilty to damaging the habitat of three endangered species back in December and was ordered to pay $200,000 to Ducks Unlimited Canada
Ontario to expand surgeries performed in private facilities, sources saySenior provincial government sources say Ontario will perform thousands more surgeries in private facilities
SickKids hospital to begin ramping surgeries back up as respiratory surge abatesToronto's Hospital for Sick Children says it will begin increasing surgeries on Monday
Police looking for suspect after assault in ChathamPolice in Chatham-Kent say officers were called to Richmond Street early Thursday morning for a reported assault