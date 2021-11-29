"Canada Loves You Back" Ryan Reynolds!!!
Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds was honoured last week with a Governor General's Performing Arts Awards. To highlight the award, Steven Page released a song called "Canada loves you back". The video shows Ryan watching the video and his emotional reaction to the song.
Two classes, two bus cohorts dismissed at the Catholic school board due to COVID-19The latest cases were discovered at Stella Maris, St. John Vianney and St. Joseph's high school
Public school board reporting a dozen COVID-19 cases since FridayA pair of staff cases were discovered at Amherstburg Public School and the board's virtual elementary school
Windsor man charged with stunt driving for a second time in two monthsA Windsor man has been charged after police in LaSalle stopped a vehicle travelling 71 km/h over the posted speed limit.
Child found inside car in Amherstburg impaired driving caseOne person is facing impaired driving charges after police pulled over a vehicle in Amherstburg with a three-year-old child inside.
A construction worker is the newest multi-millionaire in Windsor-EssexGlenn Weitz of Windsor is $3-million richer after winning the top prize with INSTANT TRIPLE MILLIONS.
Leamington OPP investigating credit card fraudAnyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers
Police investigating a homicide at a Windsor hotelThe Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit is investigating a homicide in what's being called a "targeted incident."
City aiming to open Windsor's outdoor skating rinks in two weeksThe City of Windsor is making preparations to install the ice at its outdoor skating rinks.
City seeking bids to replace 32 playgrounds in WindsorA request for proposals has been launched to upgrade and replace 32 playgrounds in Windsor.