"Canada Loves You Back" Ryan Reynolds!!!

rr

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds was honoured last week with a Governor General's Performing Arts Awards. To highlight the award, Steven Page released a song called "Canada loves you back".  The video shows Ryan watching the video and his emotional reaction to the song.

 

