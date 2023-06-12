iHeartRadio

Canadian ban costing lives of thousands of animals around the world

3769-Philo-Before

Golden Rescue, an organization that helps find forever homes for golden retrievers in Canada has issued an urgent plea in reaction to a Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s ban on the importation of rescue dogs – a move meant to stop the spread of rabies.  Animal rescue groups like Golden Rescue, are requesting the government fast track its review the CFIA ban that was put in place last year.

Golden Rescue has released a disturbing video that showing the torture and deaths of dogs in Egypt, an area where the agency was able to rescue dogs before the CFIA ban was implemented.

VIEWER DISTRECTION ADVICE: GRAPHIC

 

12