Canadian rapper Tom MacDonald’s “Clown World” reached #1 on US iTunes Hip-Hop/Rap sales chart over the weekend. He tweeted "WE TOOK THE #1 SPOT FROM CARDI B! She’s been #1 for a month & “Clown World” knocked her out! This is our SIXTH #1 on iTUNES! The video hit 1.4 million this morning...KEEP WATCHING & DOWNLOADING! We’re taking this one to the moon!"

Slam it or jam it? Check it out.