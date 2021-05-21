iHeartRadio

Celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the "Business Excellence Awards"

On Thursday, the Windsor Essex Chamber of Commerce celebrated the 30th Anniversary of the "Business Excellence Awards" 2021 from the Chrysler Theatre at St. Clair College Centre for the Arts. TWEPI's Gord Orr was the host, AM800's Mike Kakuk was the announcer for the big night. The show was produced by Media Street Productions. AM800 was a proud sponsor of the event.

If you missed the awards, YourTV Windsor will be replaying it or watch it on YouTube.

Here is the full list of winners.