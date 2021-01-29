iHeartRadio

Chilifest to return with curbside pickup and pre-orders

image

WINDSOR, ONT. -- The organizers of Chilifest have found a way to keep the annual fundraiser going and keep within COVID-19 restrictions.

The event was cancelled this past November, but it's coming back in February using pre-orders and curbside pickup.

The event will run from Feb. 22 to Feb. 26.

A 32oz container of chili that serves four is being sold for $20, with $2 from each purchase going to the Windsor firefighters charitable fund.

Pots of chili are also available for larger groups.
 

Place your order and pick up time by calling: 519-252-8311 ext.4651.
 