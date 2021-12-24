iHeartRadio

Christmas Traditions: Windsor - Essex resident using her baby as an elf!

Dayna Seguin and Jessie Benoit of Puce have come up with a cute idea for their baby. They dress her in a Christmas elf outfit and put in her different spots and poses around their house!

The posts are getting a lot of likes and comments from their friends and family.

12