Christmas Traditions: Windsor - Essex resident using her baby as an elf!
Dayna Seguin and Jessie Benoit of Puce have come up with a cute idea for their baby. They dress her in a Christmas elf outfit and put in her different spots and poses around their house!
The posts are getting a lot of likes and comments from their friends and family.
