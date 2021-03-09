CoCoa For Kindness on Facebook!

An awesome thing being done by a group of kids in Lasalle. Check out their Facebook post.

FREE COCOA with a bit of a catch..... If you’re down Bouffard, please feel free to stop in at our CoCoa for Kindness stand... here’s how it works... Take one of our “Good Deed” cards and promise to do the act of kindness written on it and we’ll give you a free cup of hot cocoa. These kids have been working so hard and I couldn’t be prouder of them... our main ingredient is Love... #OperationSpreadtheLove #Kindnessmatters