iHeartRadio

Sign Up

Sign up for Breaking News Alerts and the AM800 Daily Newsletter

Logo

News Alert Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1640 Ouellette Ave, Windsor ON N8X 1L1  -   519-258-6222  -   contact@am800cklw.com  -   contact@am800cklw.com
C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

CoCoa For Kindness on Facebook!

157687607_10165205783875226_5793856667765448076_n

An awesome thing being done by a group of kids in Lasalle. Check out their Facebook post. 

FREE COCOA with a bit of a catch..... If you’re down Bouffard, please feel free to stop in at our CoCoa for Kindness stand... here’s how it works... Take one of our “Good Deed” cards and promise to do the act of kindness written on it and we’ll give you a free cup of hot cocoa. These kids have been working so hard and I couldn’t be prouder of them... our main ingredient is Love... #OperationSpreadtheLove #Kindnessmatters