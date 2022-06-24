Comedian Jim Jefferies on of America's obsession with guns.
WARNING FOR STRONG LANGUAGE.
Damage estimated at $200,000 following fire on Janette AvenueThere are no injures reported, however 6 people have been displaced
Windsor-Essex County Health Unit issues heat warningMaximum temperatures are expected to reach the low thirties Saturday and Sunday, and humidex values are expected to be in the mid to high thirties
Three Windsor Lancers selected to be a part of Canada's Commonwealth Games RosterThe 2022 Commonwealth Games will take place in Birmingham, England from July 28 to August 8.
Ford names new cabinet, with Jones as health minister and a role for his nephewMany of the cabinet ministers remain in the same portfolios they held during Ford's last government
Bob Probert Ride to celebrate a decade of impact for the final timeThe 10th annual ride takes place this Sunday in Essex County
Charges laid in recovered stolen vehicle investigationOn Wednesday, June 22 at approximately 12:30 p.m. Windsor patrol officers were in the 1000 block of Church Street when they observed a rare black and red motorcycle which was previously reported stolen
Results launched from Windsor-Essex Economic Development surveyThe survey received 117 responses from local businesses, the majority of which were from manufacturing and other small service sectors
Harrow community to host its own Miracle Food DriveAll donations will be split amongst the Harrow Foodbank, Project Hope (Harrow Pantry), and the Essex Foodbasket
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortionFriday's outcome overturning Roe v. Wade is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states