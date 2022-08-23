Construction on the new EV Battery Plant
Construction on the new LG Energy Solution/Stellantis battery plant is ramping up at EC Row and Banwell.
These are the latest photos of the work being done for the plant.
LaSalle council approves third party operator for Vollmer Centre concession standDuring Tuesday night's meeting, council approved a one-year trial agreement with M & M Concessions to operate the concession beginning in the fall of 2022.
Windsor residents $100,000 richer following lottery winSaying "yes" to Encore paid off for Joe Wells and Patricia Becket of Windsor after they matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the July 19 Lotto Max draw.
Man arrested after allegedly waving knife downtownOn Monday, August 22, at approximately 8 a.m., Windsor Police responded to a call from a concerned citizen about a man waving a knife in the area of Ouellette Avenue and Park Street.
One local beach closed, one local beach not recommended for swimmingThe Windsor Essex County Health Unit has Sandpoint Beach listed as closed due to high levels of bacteria in the water that may pose a risk to your health.
Windsor man remembered as 'one of the good ones'24-year-old Anthony Trayner was killed after being hit by a passing vehicle as he went to help a friend in distress.
Hydro One to speak to Essex Council about ways to improve frequent power outagesDuring Monday's special meeting, council voted unanimously to have Hydro One come back in September to discuss issues with power flickers the community is facing throughout the town
LaSalle looking to stop vandalism, harassment and aggressive behaviour at the Vollmer CentreCouncil will be asked Tuesday evening to approve the hiring of a security services company to monitor the complex during peak hours
Essex-Windsor EMS looking for paramedicsEssex-Windsor EMS Chief Bruce Krauter says the service is actively recruiting paramedics
Hate motivated incident in DresdenChatham-Kent Police say derogatory messages were found on picnic tables in Dresden