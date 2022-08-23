iHeartRadio

Subscribe

Sign up for Breaking News Alerts or The AM800 Daily Newsletter

Logo

News Alert Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1640 Ouellette Ave, Windsor ON N8X 1L1  -   519-258-6222  -   contact@am800cklw.com  -   contact@am800cklw.com
22°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Construction on the new EV Battery Plant

301103803_1475266172988762_2248280140921707940_n

Construction on the new LG Energy Solution/Stellantis battery plant is ramping up at EC Row and Banwell.

These are the latest photos of the work being done for the plant.

 

 

12