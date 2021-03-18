World Sleep Day Text to Win!

World Sleep Day is Friday March 19th, and we’ve partnered with Sleep Country Canada to help you get your best sleep yet, simply by taking the #MySleepPromise!

Listen to The Morning Drive with Mike & Lisa, The Dan MacDonald Show and The Afternoon News with Patty Handysides and Kathie McMann for your chance to win one of three $75 Sleep Country Gift Cards!

*Limit one (1) entry per person per keyword*

*Standard Text Message Rates May Apply*