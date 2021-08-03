Controversial message from Doug Ford's daughter about vaccines.
Doug Ford's daughter Krista took to the internet to share her thoughts on vaccines. Apparently she is not a big fan of getting vaccinated as you will see in the video.
Several Funnel Clouds Spotted Over Windsor-Essex TuesdayEnvironment Canada's David Phillips says, for the most part, funnel clouds are harmless
Windsor Receives $3.2-million Boost to Improve Public InfrastructureWindsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk made the announcement Tuesday alongside Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens
Ontario Unveils Back-to-School Plan for SeptemberMasks will be mandatory for all students in Grades 1 to 12, but will not be required outdoors
Chatham-Kent Firefighters Stop RV Fire from Spreading to Nearby HomeCrews from Ridgetown and Blenheim responded to a property on Mull Rd. Tuesday morning just after 8am
Border Services Officers Set to Rally This Week in WindsorThe rally will take place on Wednesday outside of the Ambassador Bridge
Restaurant Fire Listed as AccidentalNo injuries reported after fire at Ming Wah Chinese Buffet on Tecumseh Road East
Windsor Mayor Wants Unvaccinated Residents to get VaccinatedMayor Drew Dilkens says it's quite concerning to see what is happening in other areas
24 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Windsor-Essex Over the Last Few DaysThe health unit says there are now 40 active cases in the community, with 11 being variant of concern cases
Windsor Pizza featured in a soon to be released documentary'The Pizza City You've Never Heard Of' is an upcoming documentary written and produced by George Kalivas. The film has been picked up by a number of film festivals and they are working on a deal to bring it to streaming services. The trailer for the film will be released on August 12th.