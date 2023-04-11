'Craziest thing I've ever seen': Video shows person rollerblading on Ontario expressway
Drivers on the Lincoln M. Alexander Parkway in Hamilton, Ont., got an unusual sight Sunday morning: a person rollerblading in the car lanes.
At around 10 a.m., a person on rollerblades joined the traffic on the 90-kilometre-per-hour roadway, followed by two police cruisers.
Tiffanie Davies and her partner were travelling westbound towards Ancaster, Ont., away from the city centre, when they caught the situation on video.
-
Opioid alert issued by WECHU after 14 overdoses reportedThe system also identified three consecutive days of suspected opioid overdose Emergency Medical Service calls between April 8 and April 10.
-
Wings Over Windsor to fly over Leamington waterfront as the only Waterfront Airshow in all of CanadaCouncil will also be financially supporting the event by providing up to $5,170 through the General and Admin Reserve for use of fencing, the amphitheatre, the volleyball courts and picnic shelters.
-
120,000 federal public servants vote for strike actionThe vote puts Public Service Alliance of Canada members a step closer to what could be one of the largest strikes in Canadian history.
-
Matthew House Windsor expanding to assist more refugee claimantsMatthew House Windsor has announced it is leasing the former House of Sophrosyne site on Chappell Avenue in the city's west end
-
Bank of Canada holds key interest rate at 4.5%, bumps up growth forecast for 2023The central bank says recent data is reinforcing its confidence that inflation will continue to fall in the coming months
-
Chatham-Kent man charged with mischief and uttering threatsAccording to police, an individual was driving north on St. Clair Street in Chatham Tuesday around 5:20 p.m. when they saw a man standing in the middle of the road obstructing traffic
-
Chatham-Kent resident identified in FBI probe of online child luringU.S. authorities say a resident of Chatham-Kent is one of the victims identified in a 15-month investigation of online luring of children.
-
Tufted Titmouse voted official bird of the City of WindsorThe votes are in and the Tufted Titmouse has been named the City of Windsor's official bird.
-
Family of late Gil Maure happy name will remain a part of LaSalle's waterfrontThe family of the late Gilbert Maure is 'very satisfied' with an agreement reached with the Town of LaSalle to ensure the Maure name remains part of a new waterfront park.