'Craziest thing I've ever seen': Video shows person rollerblading on Ontario expressway

Drivers on the Lincoln M. Alexander Parkway in Hamilton, Ont., got an unusual sight Sunday morning: a person rollerblading in the car lanes.

At around 10 a.m., a person on rollerblades joined the traffic on the 90-kilometre-per-hour roadway, followed by two police cruisers.

Tiffanie Davies and her partner were travelling westbound towards Ancaster, Ont., away from the city centre, when they caught the situation on video.