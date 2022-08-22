iHeartRadio

Subscribe

Sign up for Breaking News Alerts or The AM800 Daily Newsletter

Logo

News Alert Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1640 Ouellette Ave, Windsor ON N8X 1L1  -   519-258-6222  -   contact@am800cklw.com  -   contact@am800cklw.com
22°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Cyclist dragged by vehicle on Tecumseh Rd

Capture

A cyclist was travelling on Tecumseh Rd E at Lauzon Rd on Friday afternoon when a car ran into the cyclist when making a right turn. The car continued dragging the cyclist down the road. 

The cyclist is now recovering after suffering non - serious injuries. 

 

 

12