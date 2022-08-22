Cyclist dragged by vehicle on Tecumseh Rd
A cyclist was travelling on Tecumseh Rd E at Lauzon Rd on Friday afternoon when a car ran into the cyclist when making a right turn. The car continued dragging the cyclist down the road.
The cyclist is now recovering after suffering non - serious injuries.
Windsor Police arrest two people following firearms callOn Sunday, Windsor Police were called to an apartment complex in the 400 block of Glengarry Avenue for a report of a person with a gun.
Windsor Police blitz successfulMembers of the Problem Oriented Police Unit arrested 4 people and found a missing person
New collective agreement in place for unionized workers at Emrick PlasticsUnifor Local 195 President Emile Nabout says a contract highlight is the elimination of a two-tier wage system
More funding for isolation and recovery centre for migrant workersThe federal government is providing $4.2-million to fund a COVID-19 isolation site for temporary foreign workers in Windsor-Essex.
CUPE sets strike votes for end of SeptemberA union representing Ontario education workers has set a strike vote, but says they wouldn't be in a position to walk off the job until October at the earliest.
U.S. lawmakers, advocates pushing Ottawa to eliminate ArriveCanLawmakers and advocates in the United States are ramping up the pressure on the federal government to ease travel delays between the U.S. and Canada.
Ford cutting 3,000 white-collar jobs in bid to lower costsFord Motor Co. is cutting about 3,000 white-collar workers as it moves reduce costs and transition to electric vehicles.
Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, August 22, 2022A cloudy day is expected with 30 percent chance of showers changing to 70 percent chance of showers Monday afternoon
Scholz, Trudeau aim to drum up business as German leader visits Montreal and TorontoThe two leaders will start the day in Montreal with a meeting, at which they will be joined by numerous federal cabinet ministers