Danielle Campo McLeod's Recovery Fund

am800-news-danielle-campo-hospital

Former gold medal winning paralympic swimmer Danielle Campo McLeod is currently in hospital fighting for her life.

The Windsor-Essex sports hall of famer has experienced major health complications after giving birth to her third child a couple of weeks ago.

A fundraiser has been setup to help with future costs of therapy, childcare and other expenses.

Click here to donate.

