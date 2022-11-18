Dans Book Club
As an avid book lover, Dan MacDonald loves to let his listeners know what he’s reading. Now we want YOU to officially come along for the ride as a member of the Dan MacDonald Book Club!
NOVEMBER'S BOOK:
The Running Shaped Hole - Robert Earl Stewart
"A searching, self-deprecating memoir of a man on his way to eating himself to death before discovering the anxiety and fulfillment of distance running."
Now available on the Libby app
Audiobook: https://essexca.overdrive.com/media/9091254?cid=92541
Ebook: https://essexca.overdrive.com/media/6258795?cid=92541
