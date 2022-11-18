As an avid book lover, Dan MacDonald loves to let his listeners know what he’s reading. Now we want YOU to officially come along for the ride as a member of the Dan MacDonald Book Club!

NOVEMBER'S BOOK:

The Running Shaped Hole - Robert Earl Stewart

"A searching, self-deprecating memoir of a man on his way to eating himself to death before discovering the anxiety and fulfillment of distance running."



Now available on the Libby app

Audiobook: https://essexca.overdrive.com/media/9091254?cid=92541

Ebook: https://essexca.overdrive.com/media/6258795?cid=92541