Dan's Book Club

Dan-Book-Club-Top

As an avid book lover, Dan MacDonald loves to let his listeners know what he’s reading. Now we want YOU to officially come along for the ride as a member of the Dan MacDonald Book Club!

REGISTER FOR A LIBRARY CARD HERE (FREE)

NOVEMBER'S BOOK:

The Running Shaped Hole - Robert Earl Stewart
"A searching, self-deprecating memoir of a man on his way to eating himself to death before discovering the anxiety and fulfillment of distance running."


Now available on the Libby app
Audiobook: https://essexca.overdrive.com/media/9091254?cid=92541 
Ebook: https://essexca.overdrive.com/media/6258795?cid=92541

 

 

