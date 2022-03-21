Desjardins GoodSpark Grants
WRH'S Together We Build virtual town hall meets get underwayThe first meeting will focus on feedback for Emergency Services and will begin at 7pm.
Windsor West MP looking to amend the Canada National parks act on Ojibway Park.Masse says this would make Ojibway somewhat like a Point Pelee in the City of Windsor
Essex looking to suspend its COVID-19 vaccination policyThe policy went into effect in mid-October 2021 for all town employees, members of Council and Committee members
Local union president hopes electric battery plant comes to Windsor-EssexUnifor Local 444 President Dave Cassidy says if a plant comes to Windsor-Essex, it would be great news for the community
Health unit reports 201 new high risk COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex since FridayThe health unit says there are now 228 active high risk cases in the area
Mask mandate remains at St. Clair CollegeThe college says it will continue with the mask mandate until the end of the winter semester
Family of suspect in LaSalle murder case asks for privacyThe family of a LaSalle man identified as a suspect in a homicide in the town has issued a brief statement requesting privacy at this time.
Provincial legislation intended to tackle illegal border blockadesOntario is set to introduce legislation with measures intended to tackle illegal blockades at international border crossings, like the one at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor.
Ottawa under pressure as CP Rail stoppage enters second day as talks continueIndustry leaders and politicians have urged Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan to end the labour dispute after 3,000 conductors, engineers and train and yard workers were off the job over the weekend