Devonshire Mall makes a change to neutral
Devonshire Mall has made a change to the traditional pink spots that were set up for pregnant women and new parents. Many new Dad's felt as if they could not use the spots because the pink colour made it seem it was only for women. The colour of the signs has now been changed to a neutral green colour.
-
World's Finest Shows Returns to WindsorMarketing Director, David Grimaldi says despite the pause in the event, they were able to revamp the rides for visitors this year and are ready to open on June 16, running until July 3.
-
Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare Foundation reveal John Viecelli Cardiac Wellness AdministrationIn addition to $200,000 in donations, Viecelli has provided donations to other health care services and multiple scholarships to young adults.
-
LaSalle Opens Splash Pad in Time for Victoria Day Long WeekendIt will be open daily from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m., with weather permitting.
-
ENWIN set to relocate utility lines on Cabana Road before work on road beginsPresident and Chief Executive Officer at ENWIN, Helga Reidel says their role is to ensure a reliable supply of electricity to the area, while they move the existing infrastructure.
-
Unifor 444 announces a tentative agreement reached for Pelee Island Ferry operatorsIn a recent tweet, the union says information and ratification meeting dates will be shared with members in the coming days
-
Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Friday, May 20, 2022A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers early this morning and a risk of a thunderstorm. A southwest wind at 40 km/h and gusting to 80 near noon. High 30 C. Humidex 38 C.
-
Here's what you need to know about crossing the border ahead of the long weekendTravellers will be returning to a border that’s being managed a bit differently due to COVID-19, which could mean delays during peak travel times.
-
Reward money extended in five unsolved Windsor murder casesThe Windsor Police Service is increasing and extending the reward money in five unsolved murder investigations.
-
Johnston named OHL's Most Sportsmanlike PlayerDallas Stars prospect Wyatt Johnston is the 2021-22 recipient of the William Hanley Trophy awarded to the OHL's Most Sportsmanlike Player.