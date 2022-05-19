iHeartRadio

Devonshire Mall makes a change to neutral

Capture

Devonshire Mall has made a change to the traditional pink spots that were set up for pregnant women and new parents. Many new Dad's felt as if they could not use the spots because the pink colour made it seem it was only for women. The colour of the signs has now been changed to a neutral green colour.

 

