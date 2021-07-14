Do you have a yard worthy of recognition?
Officers Released from Hospital After Hazardous Materials InvestigationNo charges are expected in relation to the incident
Another Beagle Reported Stolen Found in WindsorLakeshore OPP have recovered a third dog that was part of a theft of dogs back in June
NDP Promising to Create Over 1-Million Jobs to get Canadians Back to WorkNew Democrats say the Better Jobs. More Jobs. plan will improve the quality of workplaces for Canadian workers
No Beaches Closed to Swimming this WeekendDespite no closures, swimming is still not recommended at five local beaches
Windsor Assembly Plant Remains Idle for the Rest of the MonthAccording to a tweet from Unifor Local 444, the plant will be down the weeks of July 19 and 26
Region's MOH Encouraging Eligible Individuals to get a COVID-19 VaccineDr. Wajid Ahmed says it's important eligible individuals get vaccinated
WFCU Centre Mass Vaccination Site Set to CloseMayor Drew Dilkens says the clinic will be consolidated with the mass vaccination site at Devonshire Mall inside the former Sears building
Fully Vaccinated People Won't Need COVID Tests to Enter Ontario Long-Term Care HomesPeople will need to show their receipt of vaccination with their second dose administered at least 14 days ago
Province Announces Increased Funding for Second Career ProgramSecond Career funding helps laid-off, unemployed workers pay for the tuition of training programs of 52 weeks duration or less