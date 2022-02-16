iHeartRadio

Do you need a car to go through the drive thru?

th

This video was posted on Facebook earlier this week. A woman tries to order at the Tim Horton's Drive thru at Tecumseh Rd W. and Huron Church. The workers refuses to serve the woman who is not in a vehicle.

12