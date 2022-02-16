Do you need a car to go through the drive thru?
This video was posted on Facebook earlier this week. A woman tries to order at the Tim Horton's Drive thru at Tecumseh Rd W. and Huron Church. The workers refuses to serve the woman who is not in a vehicle.
City to pursue government aid for Huron Church Road businessesThe City of Windsor will be requesting financial aid from the upper levels of government for businesses along Huron Church Road, as they deal with traffic restrictions stemming from a protest at the border.
Suspected convoy of Windsor-bound protestors thwarted by policeA suspected convoy bound for Windsor to allegedly re-occupy the Ambassador Bridge has been thwarted by police.
Some east-west access points opened along Huron Church RoadThe Windsor Police Service has announced some east-west access to Huron Church Road is now available.
Just over 40 people in hospital with COVID-19The health unit is also reporting 117 new high risk cases in Windsor-Essex
Class action lawsuit related to 2019 Westcourt Place fire certifiedAccording to CTV Windsor, the senior partner at local law firm, Strosberg Sasso Sutts, says the certification is an important step in the process to seek damages
PCs won't cut hydro bills by 12 per cent; they'll be lower than under Liberal planOntario's Progressive Conservative government will not fulfill its 2018 election promise to lower electricity bills by 12 per cent
Membership grows at Windsor Public LibraryThe library's board of directors received a membership update on Tuesday that showed 46 per cent of the city's population was a library member 2021
Understanding the border testing changesDr. Philip Olla, CEO of Audacia Bioscience, says allowing the use of rapid tests is a step in the right direction as the rapid tests are much cheaper than the PCR, even if it isn't the ideal solution that everyone wanted
New bakery to raise money for local paediatric unitCOBS Bread Union Square will open its doors for the first time Wednesday with a plan to donate 100% of its grand opening profits to Windsor Regional Hospital's Paediatric Unit to purchase a new mobile dental x-ray machine