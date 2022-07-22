Do you remember this old commercial
Mike and Lisa talked about a new documentary coming out about the Boblo Boat set to be released in September. Many people in Windsor - Essex have fond memories of the boat, the park and the TV commercials.
Check out this one from back in the day for Faygo and Boblo.
-
UN health agency chief declares monkeypox a global emergencyWHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the decision to issue the declaration on Saturday after WHO's expert committee didn't reach a consensus.
-
Rogers says it couldn't have restored emergency services any faster during outageCompany representatives are scheduled to appear before a Commons committee on Monday to further discuss the outage.
-
AM800 Weather for Saturday, July 23Showers with thunderstorms today and a high of 31C.
-
Public health units work to make COVID-19 vaccine clinics comfortable for babies and preschoolersThe province announced Thursday that appointments for children aged six months to under five years old can start being booked next Thursday.
-
Amherstburg council looking to make decision on former Duffy's Tavern propertyAmherstburg town council will be looking to make a decision with the former Duffy's Tavern property. However a decision must be made on the construction tenders.
-
UPDATE: One local beach closed, and one not recommended for swimmingAfter resampling, the health unit now has Belle River Beach listed as open, and safe to swim.
-
Suspect vehicles in recent arson investigation captured on surveillance videoThe Windsor Police Service's Arson Unit has obtained video surveillance which captures two suspect vehicles related to a recent arson
-
Police open investigations into 2003 and 2018 Canadian world junior teamsPolice in Halifax and London have opened investigations into alleged group sexual assaults involving Canada's men's world junior hockey teams in 2003 and 2018
-
Steve Bannon convicted of contempt for defying 1/6 subpoenaSteve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump has been convicted of contempt charges for defying a congressional subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol