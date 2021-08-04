Do you want to experience the perfect 'Proper Picnics'?
Ceana Ussoletti is a 21 year old entrepreneur from Windsor who has started a company called 'Proper Picnics' that gives a perfect experience to enjoy with someone. Ceana talked with Mike and Lisa about her business and how you can book your own!
To find out more and book your proper picnic visit their website.
Public Board Students Given Until Friday to Select In-Person or Virtual LearningSuperintendent of Education Chris Mills says the board has been busy fielding questions from parents
Charges Laid After Man Allegedly Points Imitation Firearm at Police OfficerThe incident happened at a shopping plaza on Tecumseh Rd. E. Saturday night
Unvaccinated students won't face any different rules within class setting, Ontario confirmsEducation Minister Stephen Lecce and Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore said COVID-19 vaccines will not be mandatory for students and school staff who are eligible, despite saying they are the province’s best chance at avoiding a fourth wave
City Police Investigating Robbery at Huron Church Rd. BusinessThe suspect is described as a white male in his 30's standing between 5'11" and 6'0" with a larger build
Chatham-Kent Waiving Bus Fare for Those Getting VaccinatedRiders are asked to let the driver know when boarding the bus that they're heading to an appointment or walk-in clinic
Health Unit to Discuss Back to School Plan with Area School BoardsThe province suspended in-person learning in April because of the high risk posed by community spread of COVID-19
Chatham-Kent Police Lay Several Charges Following Two Weapons CallsCharges laid in two separate incidents
Ministry of Natural Resources Now Investigating Hydrogen Sulfide Leak in WheatleyAn emergency declaration remains in place and gas monitoring is ongoing although no new gas has been detected since July 19
Health Unit Announces 11 New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-EssexAccording to the health unit, there are now 48 active cases in the community, with 10 being variant of concern cases