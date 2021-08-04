iHeartRadio

Do you want to experience the perfect 'Proper Picnics'?

Ceana Ussoletti is a 21 year old entrepreneur from Windsor who has started a company called 'Proper Picnics' that gives a perfect experience to enjoy with someone.  Ceana talked with Mike and Lisa about her business and how you can book your own!

To find out more and book your proper picnic visit their website.

