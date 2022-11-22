iHeartRadio

Subscribe

Sign up for Breaking News Alerts or The AM800 Daily Newsletter

Logo

News Alert Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1640 Ouellette Ave, Windsor ON N8X 1L1  -   519-258-6222  -   contact@am800cklw.com  -   contact@am800cklw.com
C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Don't fall for the latest scams!

investigator-enqueteur-1179x600

Scams online, on your phone are everywhere. The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre has a ton of information on the latest scams, how to protect yourself and what to do if you are victim. 

Click here to connect to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre

12