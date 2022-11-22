Don't fall for the latest scams!
Scams online, on your phone are everywhere. The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre has a ton of information on the latest scams, how to protect yourself and what to do if you are victim.
Canadian MPs unanimously condemn FIFA threat to punish World Cup players for armbandsSome team captains planned to wear "One Love" armbands seen as a rebuke to the human-rights record of host nation Qatar, where homosexuality is criminalized.
Windsor man arrested for assault in ChathamAt 11:45 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a domestic disturbance at Trillium Village in Chatham.
Ontario supports environmental action in Leamington to protect and restore the Great LakesThese projects are among 38 other community-based projects that will receive $1.9-million in funding from the Great Lakes Local Action Fund.
Libro Credit Union commits $250,000 to the Cradle to Career strategyLibro Credit Union will contribute a minimum of $50,000 per year over five years in support of the Cradle to Career strategy.
The renovation of Rogers Centre is underway: Inside lookThe Toronto Blue Jays announced on Tuesday that demolition is complete and construction on the first phase of a multi-year, $300 million renovation of the Rogers Centre has begun.
Windsor man surrenders to police, charged in fatal hit-and-runA 22-year-old Windsor man has turned himself in to police and is now charged in connection to a fatal hit-and-run.
Windsor apartment building evacuated due to heat, electrical issuesResidents living at 1616 Ouellette Ave. in Windsor have been ordered to evacuate the building until issues with the heat and electricity are resolved.
Windsor police getting funding to add more automated licence plate readersThe Windsor Police Service is getting almost $1.5-million to install automated licence plate readers on more police cruisers.
WRH President and CEO says Bill 7 working locallyThe controversial law that could see patients who opt to stay in hospital while waiting for a long-term care spot charged $400 per day came into effect in Ontario on Sunday, but the overall legislation has actually been in effect for a few months now