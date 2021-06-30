DoSomething - A Day To Listen

Today, Canadian radio broadcasters - including Bell Media - join together to amplify, elevate, listen to, and learn from Indigenous voices in A DAY TO LISTEN.

From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. (local time), more than 500 radio stations across the country will dedicate their programming to sharing stories from Indigenous leaders, residential school survivors, elders, musicians, and teachers.

The collaboration was put together in partnership with the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund (DWF), whose mission is to improve the lives of Indigenous people by building awareness, education, and connections between all Canadians. To donate and read more about DWF's initiatives, click here: https://downiewenjack.ca/