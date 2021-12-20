iHeartRadio

Error on Billboard gets plenty of attention

wrh-drew-dilkens-billboard-1-5713525-1639949260672

This billboard featuring a photo of Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens gained plenty of attention over the weekend. Notably over the spelling error of the word 'Critical'. The billboard is in the area of Wyandotte Town Centre.

 

 

