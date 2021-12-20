Error on Billboard gets plenty of attention
This billboard featuring a photo of Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens gained plenty of attention over the weekend. Notably over the spelling error of the word 'Critical'. The billboard is in the area of Wyandotte Town Centre.
LaSalle man facing child pornography chargesA LaSalle man is facing multiple charges in connection to an investigation involving the suspected possession of child pornography.
Applications being accepted for EV charging station programApplications are now being accepted to help increase the number of electric vehicle charging stations across Windsor-Essex.
WECHU reports 255 new COVID-19 cases in the area since FridayThe Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 255 new COVID-19 cases in the region since Friday.
COVID-19 school outbreaks added and lifted in Windsor-EssexThe Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has listed several more school/child care COVID-19 outbreaks in the area.
COVID-19 outbreak lifted at South Woodslee long-term care homeThere is no longer an outbreak in place at Country Village Health Care in South Woodslee, according to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.
College delays start of winter semesterThe first week of classes will now begin Monday, January 17th and will be held online
Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, December 20, 2021A mix of sun and cloud expected on Monday with a daytime high of plus 4
Booster eligibility expands across Ontario as COVID-19 cases continue to risePharmacies were able to start offering the boosters to younger adults on Friday, but now Ontarians can make appointments through the province's or a local public health unit's website
Councillor supports traffic light near Roseland School to improve safetyA member of Windsor City Council now believes a traffic light with a pedestrian signal would be the best option to improve safety for those trying to cross Cabana Road near Roseland Public School.