18th Annual Cans for a Cause!

Every December, we at AM800, 93.9 Virgin Radio, Pure Country 89, AM580 & CTV Windsor ask our listeners and viewers to support the Society of St. Vincent de Paul – and you’ve always deliver the support we need. Cans for a Cause is a little different this year – but the need is greater than ever this holiday season. 

 

The 18th Annual Cans for a Cause is Friday December 3rd – with three unique ways to donate:

  1. Visit the Drive Thru collection in the Devonshire Mall North Parking Lot for contactless pick-up of your donations between 5am & 9pm December 3rd
  2. Text the word MEALS to 20222 to donate $10
  3. Donate online HERE.

 

Make a donation during Cans for a Cause and you could win a Devonshire Mall Gift Card

 

Let’s come together to safely support those in need.

 

Thank you to the companies who are helping make your monetary donations go even further!

 

