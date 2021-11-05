Every December, we at AM800, 93.9 Virgin Radio, Pure Country 89, AM580 & CTV Windsor ask our listeners and viewers to support the Society of St. Vincent de Paul – and you’ve always deliver the support we need. Cans for a Cause is a little different this year – but the need is greater than ever this holiday season.

The 18th Annual Cans for a Cause is Friday December 3rd – with three unique ways to donate:

Visit the Drive Thru collection in the Devonshire Mall North Parking Lot for contactless pick-up of your donations between 5am & 9pm December 3rd Text the word MEALS to 20222 to donate $10 Donate online HERE.

Make a donation during Cans for a Cause and you could win a Devonshire Mall Gift Card

Let’s come together to safely support those in need.