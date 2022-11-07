Every December, we at AM800, 93.9 Virgin Radio, Pure Country 89, AM580 & CTV Windsor ask our listeners and viewers to support the Society of St. Vincent de Paul – and you’ve always deliver the support we need. Cans for a Cause is a little different this year – but the need is greater than ever this holiday season. Food bank usage is up 20% compared to 2021.

The 19th Annual Cans for a Cause is Friday December 16th – with so many ways to donate:

Visit the Drive Thru collection in the Devonshire Mall Parking Lot behind Cineplex for contactless pick-up of your donations between 5am & 9pm December 3rd Visit our staff inside the Devonshire Mall Food Court to drop off your donations between 10am & 9p Call into our Radiothon Text the word MEALS to 20222 to donate $5 Donate online HERE.

Make a donation during Cans for a Cause and you could win a Devonshire Mall Gift Card

Let’s come together to safely support those in need.

Can't make it out on December 16th? Stop by your local Arby's to donate today!