19th Annual Cans for a Cause
Every December, we at AM800, 93.9 Virgin Radio, Pure Country 89, AM580 & CTV Windsor ask our listeners and viewers to support the Society of St. Vincent de Paul – and you’ve always deliver the support we need. Cans for a Cause is a little different this year – but the need is greater than ever this holiday season. Food bank usage is up 20% compared to 2021.
The 19th Annual Cans for a Cause is Friday December 16th – with so many ways to donate:
- Visit the Drive Thru collection in the Devonshire Mall Parking Lot behind Cineplex for contactless pick-up of your donations between 5am & 9pm December 3rd
- Visit our staff inside the Devonshire Mall Food Court to drop off your donations between 10am & 9p
- Call into our Radiothon
- Text the word MEALS to 20222 to donate $5
- Donate online HERE.
Make a donation during Cans for a Cause and you could win a Devonshire Mall Gift Card
Let’s come together to safely support those in need.
Can't make it out on December 16th? Stop by your local Arby's to donate today!
Thank you to the companies who are helping make your monetary donations go even further!