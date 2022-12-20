The countdown is on! This New Year’s Eve… say goodbye to 2022 and make it a family affair! Come one, come all and ring in 2023 with some family fun and the Return of our Annual New Year’s Eve- NING!

A fun family celebration this New Year’s Eve at the WFCU Centre! Load up the kids in the family sleigh and enjoy free skating, swimming December 31st from 6 to 8 pm, with free party favours and goodies from Tim Horton's *while supplies last*

Plus, some of our friends from the Windsor Spitfires and the Windsor Express will be stopping by to join in the fun!