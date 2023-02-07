Excavator knocks down wall at Paradise Gaming Centre
Crazy scene at Paradise Gaming Centre on Dougall near Jackson Park. On Monday night an excavator took out a wall! Windsor Police told Mike and Lisa that it was an attempted break and enter and one person has been arrested.
Clean up is underway at Paradise Bingo on Dougall Ave after an attempted break and enter. A nearby resident said it happened early yesterday morning and involved an excavator. @WindsorPolice say one person has been arrested. #cklw @AM800News pic.twitter.com/Ug5ppqORpk— Rob Hindi (@rhindi800) February 7, 2023
Trudeau lays out $196-billion, 10-year health-care deal to premiersPrime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government will increase federal health-care transfers to the provinces by $196 billion over the next 10 years, though only about one-quarter of that is new, previously unexpected money.
Female suspect wanted after assault lands one person in the hospitalWindsor police need help to locate a woman wanted in connection to an aggravated assault downtown that sent one person to the hospital.
OPP investigating case of shots fired in LakeshoreOPP say officers responded to a weapons call at a residence on Cleophas Drive in Lakeshore on Jan. 28.
Ontario's economy to slow sharply, but rebound next year: fiscal watchdogThe Financial Accountability Office of Ontario says the province's economic growth is expected to slow sharply this year with a modest recovery beginning next year
WWE bringing SummerSlam to Detroit's Ford FieldWWE says it's the first time the event is taking place in the state of Michigan since 1993
LaSalle man charged in fraud investigationWindsor police say a 54-year-old from LaSalle is charged with fraud under $5000, theft under $5000, using a credit card obtained through an offence & unauthorized use of a credit card
Lanspeary Park greenhouse to be demolished; some structures to remain on Heritage RegisterDuring the meeting it was asked whether the greenhouse space could still be repurposed, however administration explained that the building was in too poor of a condition to do so.
Father of three from Windsor wins $100,000Mansoor Mansoor, a 55-year-old father of three, won $100,000 playing Instant Crossword Tripler.