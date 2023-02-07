Excavator knocks down wall at Paradise Gaming Centre

Crazy scene at Paradise Gaming Centre on Dougall near Jackson Park. On Monday night an excavator took out a wall! Windsor Police told Mike and Lisa that it was an attempted break and enter and one person has been arrested.

