Excavator knocks down wall at Paradise Gaming Centre

Photo from Windsor Car Spotters Facebook group

Crazy scene at Paradise Gaming Centre on Dougall near Jackson Park. On Monday night an excavator took out a wall! Windsor Police told Mike and Lisa that it was an attempted break and enter and one person has been arrested. 

 

