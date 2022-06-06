iHeartRadio

F-16s flyover Windsor - Essex & Detroit

On the final day of the Detroit Grand Prix, 2 U.S Air Force F-16s performed a fly over before the final race. Many people heard and saw the jets as the circled over. One listener, Tim Hampson of Lasalle, got this video on Sunday afternoon. 

 

