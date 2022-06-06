F-16s flyover Windsor - Essex & Detroit
On the final day of the Detroit Grand Prix, 2 U.S Air Force F-16s performed a fly over before the final race. Many people heard and saw the jets as the circled over. One listener, Tim Hampson of Lasalle, got this video on Sunday afternoon.
S&P upgrades County of Essex credit ratingS&P Global Ratings has increased its credit rating for the County of Essex.
Coroner's inquest to begin this month into inmate death in WindsorA coroner's inquest will be held later this month into the 2017 death of a woman at the Southwest Detention Centre in Windsor.
Watershed Conditions Statement issued for Windsor-EssexThe Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a Watershed Conditions Statement for the region due to heavy rain in the forecast Monday and Tuesday.
Friendly wager made by FirstOntario and WFCU Credit Unions over OHL finalsThe wager will see the losing credit union make a $1,000 donation to the winner's charity of choice, and the losing CEO will also share a message of congratulations on social media while wearing the opposing team's jersey
Leamington man facing assault with a weapon charge after weekend incidentAccording to police, on Saturday morning at 6:30 a.m. they responded to a report of an assault that had taken place in Leamington
Essex County OPP see increase in Off Road Vehicle complaintsEssex County OPP say they have seen an increase in complaints regarding Off Road Vehicles (ORV) on roads, trails and destroying private property across Essex County
Liberals and Conservatives vote against NDP drug crisis strategyWindsor West MP Brian Masse says he's frustrated that the proposal wasn't sent forward to committee to be looked over
Special weather statement for Windsor-Essex due to significant rainShowers and occasional thunderstorms are expected to move across the region as a cold front approaches from the west, with total rainfall amounts of 25 to 50 mm expected by Tuesday morning
Hoggard found guilty of sex assault against woman, acquitted on two other chargesJacob Hoggard will likely face more than two years in prison, an Ontario judge said Sunday after the Hedley frontman was found guilty of raping an Ottawa woman but not guilty of groping and raping a teenage fan