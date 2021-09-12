Falling cat saved at college football game
Crazy video from the University of Miami and Appalachian State football game Saturday night when a stray cat was spotted dangling by its claws from the upper bowl.
The cat lost its grip and fell and was saved by fans that used a stretched out American flag to catch the cat.
A stray cat at the Miami football game fell from the upper deck and these guys saved it by catching it in an American flag.— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 12, 2021
Dudes rock. pic.twitter.com/9qgXkdiLFH
