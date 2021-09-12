iHeartRadio

Falling cat saved at college football game

Crazy video from the University of Miami and Appalachian State football game Saturday night when a stray cat was spotted dangling by its claws from the upper bowl.

The cat lost its grip and fell and was saved by fans that used a stretched out American flag to catch the cat.

 

