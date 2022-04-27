Feeding the baby and catching a foul ball - this Dad can do it all!
Last night at a ballgame in Cincinnati, a dad was sitting behind home plate feeding his baby when a foul ball was hit his way. This dad can do it all! What a catch!
Catching a foul ball while bottle-feeding the baby... just dad things. pic.twitter.com/tTXL0oDquu— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 27, 2022
What have you seen at the bottom of the Detroit River?What have you seen at the bottom of the Detroit River? Local photographer Mike Evans wondered and on a calm day took a look at what he could see in the Detroit River.
Salvation Army in Windsor launching Community Shower ProgramThe Salvation Army in Windsor is launching a Community Shower Program to assist those living on the streets.
Toronto shooting suspect atop Canada's Most Wanted List arrested on day 1The top name on a new list of Canada’s most wanted violent fugitives was arrested just hours after the list – and a $250,000 reward - was made public
Health unit reports 108 new high risk COVID-19 cases in Windsor-EssexWECHU says there are now 364 active high risk cases in the area
Local Society of Saint Vincent de Paul in need of used clothingGeneral manager Rosanne Winger says the society is in need of used clothing for all ages especially men's clothing
Tecumseh moves to temporarily suspend Property Improvement GrantTuesday night Council moved to immediately discontinue a grant program that is part of their broader Community Improvement Plan
Police search for missing manAccording to police, 30-year-old Kolton Eding was last seen Tuesday around 2pm in the 700-block of Ouellette Avenue
Human remains found in KingsvilleInvestigators say there is no threat to public safety and believe this to be an isolated incident
Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, April 27, 2022A cloudy Wednesday is on tap with a daytime high of plus 4