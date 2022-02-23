iHeartRadio

Fight for 18 year old St. Clair College student

kaden

Kaden Lamont is an 18 year old St. Clair College student who is going through serious health issues after suddenly being diagnosed with Leukemia. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Kaden and his mom with all the upcoming financial impacts of his diagnosis. Please keep Kaden in your prayers, your generosity is greatly appreciated. #kadensfight

Visit the GoFundme page to donate.

 

