Fight for 18 year old St. Clair College student
Kaden Lamont is an 18 year old St. Clair College student who is going through serious health issues after suddenly being diagnosed with Leukemia. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Kaden and his mom with all the upcoming financial impacts of his diagnosis. Please keep Kaden in your prayers, your generosity is greatly appreciated. #kadensfight
Visit the GoFundme page to donate.
Impaired driving charges laid after car found in a ditch in LaSalleLaSalle police have laid impaired driving charges against a driver found to have 3.5 times the legal limit of alcohol in his system.
Windsor man facing stunt driving charge in LaSalleA Windsor man is facing a stunt driving charge after police in LaSalle clocked a vehicle travelling double the speed limit.
Premier Ford lifting Ontario's state of emergencyPremier Doug Ford's office says the state of emergency he declared on Feb. 11 to deal with anti-vaccine mandate blockades is ending.
PM Trudeau revokes Emergencies Act now that Ottawa protest overPrime Minister Justin Trudeau has revoked use of the Emergencies Act now that the protest against COVID-19 restrictions and the Liberal government in downtown Ottawa is over.
Watch for armoured vehicles in Windsor-EssexCanadian Armed Forces is giving everyone a heads up that they could see armoured vehicles across Windsor-Essex beginning Thursday.
OPP investigating reports police officers donated to 'Freedom Convoy' protestsOPP spokesman Bill Dickson says the force is aware that members "appear to have made donations that have gone toward the unlawful protest in Ottawa."
34 COVID-19 cases in hospital with eight in the ICUThe Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is also reporting 44 new high risk cases in the region and one more death
Tecumseh extends its temporary outdoor patio bylawCouncillor Andrew Dowie says about 10 establishments took advantage of the program in 2021 and the town is anticipating more this time around
Letter of Instruction still in place for sports and recreational facilitiesThe letter is for sports and recreational facilities in the area, and requires anyone over the age of 12 to be fully vaccinated and show proof of vaccination to enter the sites