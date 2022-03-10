Flyover of the Gordie Howe Bridge Project
The Gordie Howe Bridge towers continue to rise. The tower legs, also known as the lower pylon, have reached their full height of 460 feet. A listener sent us this video of a flyover of the site.
Also, check out the official Gordie Howe Bridge website for some amazing videos, photos and information.
@radiomike519 #am800 exclusive. pic.twitter.com/lWaRBY2cZ3— c150a (@athms) March 10, 2022
