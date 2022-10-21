Follow a Windsor couple on their trip around the world
Chris Edwards & Elaine Weeks from Walkerville Publishing are on a 6 month trip around the world. You can follow their journey on their video blog on YouTube.
École catholique Monseigneur-Augustin-Caron celebrating 25th anniversaryOfficials are inviting those in the area to attend the day of activities which will celebrate the achievements and accomplishments of the Franco-Ontarian youth and French education professionals who have passed through the doors of the French-language Catholic elementary school
Spitfires to battle Firebirds in FlintWindsor will be in Flint tonight to take on the Firebirds for the first time this regular season, after the clubs met in the OHL's Western Conference finals last year
Trick or Trunk event being held at Optimist Memorial ParkOptimist Club of South Windsor president Elton Robinson says they'll be supplying candy to every vehicle entered to participate, and they're also asking anyone planning on stopping by to bring along some non-perishable food items that will be donated to a local food bank
CUPE workers and supporters rally for educationOn Friday, the march was in hopes of bringing a message to the provincial government that they need to address the needs of the public school system.
AM800 Weather for Saturday, October 22Sunny today with a high of 21C.
Toronto city councillor Cynthia Lai diesSpeaking to CP24, Aynedjian said Lai had been sick throughout the year. He said the councillor was feeling better in the spring, so she decided to run for re-election.
Ontario makes more changes to $10-a-day child-care program funding in a bid to boost uptakeThe Ministry of Education sent a memo to licensed child-care providers this week saying the new guidelines aim to make it easier for operators to participate in the program.
Police investigating break and enter at Wallaceburg Secondary SchoolPolice say it occurred sometime between 4:30 p.m. on October 19 and 8:20 a.m. on October 20.
New logo for Windsor ExpressAccording to the Express, the rebranding is a bid to position the franchise for the coming decade.