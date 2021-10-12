Former TSN personality and Mental Advocate coming to Essex
There is a great event coming up on Saturday October 16th at the Fury Training Grounds in Essex featuring Former TSN personality and Mental Advocate Michael Landsberg.
It's a for Mental Health Programs at Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare.
There will be a workout every hour, on the hour, plus pledges, a silent auction and more!
