Fundraiser set up for abused Windsor dog

A sad story about a dog that the owner says got loose and found covered in 3rd degree burns and abused. Sadly the dog has passed away from the injuries. The owners told Mike and Lisa that they need assistance helping to pay the balance on the vet bill and cremation.

If you can help, visit the GoFundMe page.

