Fundraiser set up for abused Windsor dog
A sad story about a dog that the owner says got loose and found covered in 3rd degree burns and abused. Sadly the dog has passed away from the injuries. The owners told Mike and Lisa that they need assistance helping to pay the balance on the vet bill and cremation.
Hockey Canada complainant takes and passes lie detector testA statement from Robert Talach of Beckett Personal Injury Lawyers says the result of the polygraph test was provided to the London Police, the Hockey Canada review and the N-H-L investigators
2022 Can-Am Police Fire Games come to an endThe week long event featured over 600 competitors, 40 events, 20 different venues and over 100 volunteers
One person remains listed in critical condition after a collision involving an e-scooterAccording to Windsor police, the individual is in the Intensive Care Unit and is in critical condition
Harrow Community Pantry asking Essex Council for financial supportProject Hope Windsor Essex Co-founder Taylor Gorick says financial support is needed to keep the Harrow Community Pantry up and running
UPDATE: Police investigate animal cruelty caseSusan DaSilva says her daughter's 11-month-old husky 'Angel' went missing on Friday after getting loose from the yard.
Migrant workers focus of new research projectA University of Windsor sociology professor is taking part in a research project aimed at improving the lives of migrant farm workers in Canada
City councillor asks for a report to add solar lights to Windsor trailsWard 9 councillor Kieran McKenzie also wants the report to specify for future park projects to include the solar lights as developments occur, opposed to waiting for them to be installed at a later date
Norman says Tiger Woods turned down $700-800M Saudi offerWoods has spoken out against the Saudi-funded league. He says players who sign are turning their backs on the PGA Tour.
Chatham man charged with theft and drug possessionA 48-year-old Chatham man is facing multiple charges