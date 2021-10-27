Funeral services for former AM800 personality Cam Gardiner
Wednesday October 27th at 11am AM800 personality Cam Gardiner will be laid to rest. Attendance is limited but the funeral will be streamed from Janisse Brothers Funeral Home.
LaSalle council approves electronic votingInternet and telephone voting was used in 2018, which was largely successful, according to a report presented to council
Tecumseh approves internet and telephone voting for 2022 electionTown clerk Laura Moy says internet and telephone voting are convenient for residents and as they continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, they're the safest methods as well
AM800 Weather for October 27, 2021Cloudy on Wednesday, with a 40 per cent chance of showers early this morning and a high of 13
Five positive COVID-19 cases identified at the public school boardThe local health unit has contacted students and staff who may have been affected
Unifor filing grievance over Stellantis mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policyAll employees at the Windsor Assembly Plant must be fully vaccinated by December 17
COVID-19 outbreak rescinded at LaSalle's Vollmer Complex, now considered exposure pointThe facility is considered a possible exposure point as the virus was only identified among one user group
Funding boost to support WEST of Windsor programTD Bank is providing $10,000 through its TD Ready Commitment grant
Windsor police need help to identify deceased maleThe Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a deceased male.
Face To Face campaign raises over $100,000 for HospiceThe 19th annual Face To Face campaign has raised over $100,000 in support of The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County.