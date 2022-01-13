Get a birdseye view of the construction of the Gordie Howe Bridge
The Gordie Howe International Bridge has released a video showing the updated progress on the new crossing connecting Windsor and Detroit. The video was shot January 12, 2022.
Lakeshore council approves 2.4% tax hike for 2022 while boosting funding for road workThe increase amounts to $35 on a home assessed at $270,000 making it the lowest tax rate in the region
DIGS bust nets loaded firearm and illegal drugsThe Drugs and Guns Unit launched an investigation in November and a suspect was identified
Amherstburg hosting pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic FridayThe pop-up clinic will be open from 10am to 3pm
Recycling pick-up delays expected as EWSWA deals with staff cases of COVID-19COVID-19 is causing staff shortages at the Essex-Windsor Solid Waste Authority
U.S. to allow teen semi-truck drivers in test apprenticeship programCurrent rules state truckers who cross state lines must be at least 21 years old
Canadian truckers to be included in vaccine mandate despite CBSA statementThe Canada Border Services Agency had stated Canadian truck drivers would be exempt
Salvation Army falls well short of kettle campaign fundraising goalThe Salvation Army Christmas Kettle campaign in Windsor-Essex has fallen $80,000 short of its fundraising goal.
Police trying to identify suspect after a fire at a Windsor businessThe Windsor Police Service Arson Unit is asking the public to help identify a suspect caught on surveillance cameras intentionally lighting a fire at a business.
Ontario businesses want to know if they can reopen on Jan. 26The Ontario Chamber of Commerce is calling on the provincial government to announce if businesses shuttered under the latest pandemic restrictions will be allowed to reopen on Jan. 26.