Get reminders to renew your licence plate, driver’s licence, health card
You can now sign up for reminders when it is time to renew your licence plate, driver’s licence, health card. It takes 2 minutes to sign up and will send you reminders that it is time to renew.
Have your licence plate, drivers licence and health card ready to sign up.
Assault victim allegedly stabbed multiple times after opening apartment door: Windsor policePolice say the man then sprayed the victim with a noxious substance and stabbed them several times.
Chief of Chatham-Kent Police on short leave of absenceChief Gary Conn has suffered a medical condition requiring him to take some sick time.
Lakeshore launches new e-billing option for property tax and water account holdersIn the Municipality of Lakeshore, those who have accounts for property tax and water can now receive bills directly to their email inbox.
Detroit Tigers fire executive vice president and general manager Al AvilaAvila held the roles since August 2015, after joining the organization in 2002 as the assistant general manager
Lana Payne elected new Unifor president following Dias’ departureCanada's largest private-sector union, Unifor, has elected Lana Payne as its new national president after former president Jerry Dias stepped down earlier this year
Police charge driver in hit and run investigationPolice say through investigation they identified the involved driver on Tuesday, August 9 where he was arrested in the Town of Essex
Suspects pressed fentanyl into candy shapes, used southern Ont. First Nation to import guns: policeOfficers from the OPP, London police, York and Peel regions built their case and then raided 22 homes and two businesses on July 28
Windsor mayoral candidate looking to rejuvenate Windsor ArenaHolt's vision involves developing the property at McDougall St. and Wyandotte St. into a flexible community hub
LaSalle police identify driver in hit and run investigationPolice continue to investigate last Sunday's collision